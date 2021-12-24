Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.74

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.74 and traded as high as C$1.88. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.84, with a volume of 5,335,584 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DML. TD Securities raised their price target on Denison Mines to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$9.54 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.57, for a total transaction of C$1,668,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 825,550 shares in the company, valued at C$2,119,186.85. Also, Senior Officer David Lionel Bronkhorst sold 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.13, for a total value of C$135,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$136,107.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

