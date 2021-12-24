DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $7.38.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 153,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.