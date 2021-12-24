DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.65.
DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $7.38.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 153,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.
DBV Technologies Company Profile
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
