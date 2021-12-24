CytomX Therapeutics’ (CTMX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 160.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.68.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. The business had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

