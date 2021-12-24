Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Position Raised by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,175 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Cutera were worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 629.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the third quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.72. Cutera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $705.53 million, a PE ratio of 95.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rohan Seth purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $34,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti bought 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,182 shares of company stock worth $292,805 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUTR. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

