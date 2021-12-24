CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,516 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.06% of CSX worth $41,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,442,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CSX by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 201.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CSX by 188.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.98.

CSX traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.79. 11,146,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,421,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.76.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

