CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) – William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CSG Systems International in a report released on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair analyst M. Nolan expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CSG Systems International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $246.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Sidoti raised CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

CSG Systems International stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 8,523.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

