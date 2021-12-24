CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Tops $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $1,228.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.55 or 0.00235957 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002870 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00026928 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.22 or 0.00515208 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00075030 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007680 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000501 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

