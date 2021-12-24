Crust Shadow (CSM) Market Cap Achieves $5.18 Million

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded 63.6% higher against the dollar. Crust Shadow has a market cap of $5.18 million and $5,174.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be bought for about $0.0518 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crust Shadow Coin Profile

Crust Shadow is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Shadow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust Shadow using one of the exchanges listed above.

