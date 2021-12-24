Crowd Machine (CMCT) Price Reaches $0.0001

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Crowd Machine has a total market cap of $56,422.40 and approximately $243.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowd Machine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Crowd Machine has traded 22% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crowd Machine Coin Profile

Crowd Machine is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Crowd Machine

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowd Machine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowd Machine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

