Critical Review: CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) vs. Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT)

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CNFinance alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CNFinance and Orange County Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 1 0 3.00 Orange County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

CNFinance presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 83.95%. Given CNFinance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CNFinance is more favorable than Orange County Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of CNFinance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CNFinance and Orange County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance 14.43% 7.23% 2.03% Orange County Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CNFinance and Orange County Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $311.79 million 0.66 $16.64 million $0.59 5.07 Orange County Bancorp $58.73 million 3.79 $11.10 million N/A N/A

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp.

Summary

CNFinance beats Orange County Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.