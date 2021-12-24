Credit Suisse Group Reiterates $115.00 Price Target for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ORCL has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.38.

ORCL opened at $89.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $239.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

