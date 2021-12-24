Craig Hallum Downgrades CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) to Hold

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on CalAmp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $273.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.63, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.47. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $68.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.56 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 27.2% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,239,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,231,000 after buying an additional 693,157 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 594.3% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 610,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 522,400 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 14.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after buying an additional 221,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 53.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 366,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 128,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

