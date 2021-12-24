CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of CRA International worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 353.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 64,666.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 69.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International in the second quarter valued at about $811,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

In other CRA International news, Director Robert W. Holthausen sold 7,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $761,581.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $690,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,330 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CRAI opened at $92.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.58. CRA International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.84.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. CRA International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

