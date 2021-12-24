Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Maurizio Baratta Sells 898 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $140,213.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Maurizio Baratta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Maurizio Baratta sold 394 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.72, for a total transaction of $83,811.68.

On Thursday, September 30th, Maurizio Baratta sold 421 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total transaction of $91,369.63.

On Monday, September 27th, Maurizio Baratta sold 129 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total transaction of $31,615.32.

COUP stock opened at $159.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $146.43 and a one year high of $377.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.69.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

