Copperwynd Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT opened at $148.52 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $158.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.00 and a 200-day moving average of $147.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.