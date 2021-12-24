Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.5% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 20.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Aptiv by 4.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 434,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,829,629 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $162.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.41. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $127.06 and a 12-month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.