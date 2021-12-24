Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $3.24 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 109.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,367,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 6,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $542,000.

Shares of IWM opened at $222.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $190.94 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.69.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

