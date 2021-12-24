Copperwynd Financial LLC Acquires 68 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,681 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Amundi bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,427,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,012,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS opened at $153.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.31 and a 200 day moving average of $171.14. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $279.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

