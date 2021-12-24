ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Receives GBX 253.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 253.83 ($3.35).

CTEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.63) to GBX 290 ($3.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.10) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 213 ($2.81) to GBX 195 ($2.58) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 272 ($3.59) to GBX 278 ($3.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 187.90 ($2.48) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 202.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 223.15. The company has a market cap of £3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.89. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 181.45 ($2.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 265 ($3.50). The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

