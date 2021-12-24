Contrasting Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) & Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) and Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.9% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stellantis and Electric Last Mile Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 10 0 3.00 Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 6 0 3.00

Stellantis currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.47%. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.64%. Given Electric Last Mile Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Electric Last Mile Solutions is more favorable than Stellantis.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stellantis and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.38 $33.13 million $0.15 125.21 Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis N/A N/A N/A Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A -31.91% -13.66%

Risk and Volatility

Stellantis has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electric Last Mile Solutions has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stellantis beats Electric Last Mile Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

