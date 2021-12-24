Contrasting Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) & Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN)

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advent Technologies has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Advent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% Advent Technologies N/A -144.10% -87.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Advent Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 19.94 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -107.62 Advent Technologies $880,000.00 424.01 -$100.21 million N/A N/A

Byrna Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Advent Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Byrna Technologies and Advent Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00

Byrna Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.18%. Advent Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 156.41%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Advent Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

