Connectus Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Connectus Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. VeriSign accounts for 0.9% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRSN stock opened at $249.64 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $250.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 0.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.74, for a total value of $126,118.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total transaction of $297,721.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,555 shares of company stock valued at $10,487,925 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

