Congress Park Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

IJH stock opened at $278.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $224.35 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

