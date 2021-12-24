Congress Park Capital LLC Purchases 176 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,609 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,645,000 after buying an additional 922,836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $472.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $464.05 and a 200-day moving average of $447.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $366.16 and a 12 month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

