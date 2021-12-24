Congress Park Capital LLC Has $467,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Congress Park Capital LLC cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 64.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 28.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total transaction of $264,699.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,474 shares of company stock valued at $36,789,992. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $211.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.02 and a beta of 1.43. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.67 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.29 and its 200 day moving average is $250.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

