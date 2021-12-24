Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Get Confluent alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.46.

CFLT traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,315. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.61. Confluent has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $1,461,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $73,051.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,737,839 shares of company stock valued at $140,054,570.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 6.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Confluent (CFLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.