Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.7% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810,319 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,152 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $157.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.57 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

