Comparing XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) & MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM)

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XpresSpa Group and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XpresSpa Group $8.39 million 25.19 -$90.49 million N/A N/A MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies $31.31 million 0.98 -$5.07 million N/A N/A

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than XpresSpa Group.

Profitability

This table compares XpresSpa Group and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XpresSpa Group -34.93% -17.37% -13.82% MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for XpresSpa Group and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XpresSpa Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

XpresSpa Group currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. Given XpresSpa Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe XpresSpa Group is more favorable than MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.0% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc. is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports. The XpresSpa brand is an airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products in airports globally. The company was founded by Jonathan Medved and David Goldfarb in January 9, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Company Profile

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Relaxation Salon and Digital Preventative Healthcare. The Relaxation Salon segment own, develops, operates, franchises, and supports relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology. As of April 30, 2021, this segment operated 301 relaxation salons under the Re.Ra.Ku and Ruam Ruam brand. The Digital Preventative Healthcare segment offers government-sponsored Specific Health Guidance program, utilizing Lav, its internally-developed on-demand health monitoring smartphone application; MOTHER Tracker for fitness applications; and preventative healthcare services utilizing its digital application and devices. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. also operates Re.Ra.Ku College that offers continuing training for franchise owners, home office staff, and salon staff covering topics, such as customer service, salon operations, and relaxation techniques located in the Odaiba area in Tokyo. The company was formerly known as MEDIROM Inc. and changed its name to MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. in March 2020. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

