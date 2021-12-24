Comparing CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) & Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD)

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) and Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get CryoLife alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CryoLife and Vasamed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CryoLife 0 1 1 0 2.50 Vasamed 0 0 0 0 N/A

CryoLife currently has a consensus price target of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.45%. Given CryoLife’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CryoLife is more favorable than Vasamed.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.5% of CryoLife shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of CryoLife shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Vasamed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CryoLife and Vasamed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CryoLife 0.63% 4.24% 1.63% Vasamed N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

CryoLife has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vasamed has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CryoLife and Vasamed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CryoLife $253.23 million 3.16 -$16.68 million $0.03 678.56 Vasamed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vasamed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CryoLife.

Summary

CryoLife beats Vasamed on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc. engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix. The Preservation Services segment focuses on revenues from preservation of cardiac and vascular implantable human tissues. The company was founded on January 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, GA.

About Vasamed

Väsamed, Inc. designs, licenses, manufactures and distributes a range of non-invasive hemodynamic technologies for vascular, wound care, cardiovascular and emergency medicine diagnostics. It offers products and services for assessing and managing hemodynamic health such as SensiLase PAD-IQ Studycast System, and Wound Imaging and SmartDraw. The company was founded on May 23, 1989 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.