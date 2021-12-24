Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,935 shares during the period. Commvault Systems accounts for 1.7% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.34% of Commvault Systems worth $11,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 133.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 6.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 31.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 6.9% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital cut Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $68.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.06, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.59. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.95.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.