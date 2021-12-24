Community Bank of Raymore Has $621,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Community Bank of Raymore boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 112.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $618,723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,421.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,462.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,435.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

