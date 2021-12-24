Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,936 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $8,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 190,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 60,356 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.74. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In other news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $300,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,200 shares of company stock worth $5,206,064 in the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.81.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

