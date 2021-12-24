Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,131 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $507,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $11,413,000. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,745,000.

RPV stock opened at $79.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.85. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.09 and a 1-year high of $82.27.

