Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 24,555 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,555 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.44% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 125,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 45,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DWX stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average is $39.36.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.