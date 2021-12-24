Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $8.40 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 73.1% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE KMI opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 140.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

