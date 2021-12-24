CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America downgraded CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.44.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

NYSE CMS opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $65.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average of $61.53.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $50,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.