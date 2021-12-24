CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCMP shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $189.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.74. CMC Materials has a fifty-two week low of $119.19 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently -77.31%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total transaction of $2,041,491.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $5,119,386.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in CMC Materials by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in CMC Materials by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 78,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in CMC Materials by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 36,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,035,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,774,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

