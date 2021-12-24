CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Fredrik Widlund Purchases 49,801 Shares

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) insider Fredrik Widlund bought 49,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £103,088.07 ($136,197.74).

Shares of LON CLI opened at GBX 215 ($2.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of £875.90 million and a P/E ratio of 13.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 215.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 234.03. CLS Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 199.40 ($2.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 269.21 ($3.56).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLI shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.63) target price on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.63) target price on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.83) price target on shares of CLS in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

