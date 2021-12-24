Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 45.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 44,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock opened at $147.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.08 and its 200 day moving average is $139.48. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a twelve month low of $115.26 and a twelve month high of $149.02.

