Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,321 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 58.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,321 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USHY. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $79,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $254,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.37.

