Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 15.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after buying an additional 2,284,632 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 255.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,055,000 after buying an additional 2,090,578 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $206,722,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,876,000 after purchasing an additional 603,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 550,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock opened at $108.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $115.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

