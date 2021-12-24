Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 155 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 36.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.5% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 109,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 793,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,683,000 after buying an additional 161,278 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM opened at $92.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.41. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.34 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

