Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $801,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 136,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,095.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 296,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 271,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $99.07 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.22.

