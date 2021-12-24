Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 349 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises 0.3% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $17,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,165.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,243 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $1,334,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PH opened at $311.89 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $247.41 and a fifty-two week high of $334.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.40.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Melius raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.83.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

