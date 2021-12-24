Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,970 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 0.2% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104,223 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476,090 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 577.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,623,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $198.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

