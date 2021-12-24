Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,527 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 81.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIRT stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.39. 581,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,661. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $40,000,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

