Clariant (AEX:CLN) PT Set at CHF 19 by Barclays

Barclays set a CHF 19 price objective on Clariant (AEX:CLN) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLN. UBS Group set a CHF 20 price target on Clariant in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 18.80 price objective on Clariant in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Baader Bank set a CHF 24 price objective on Clariant in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 24 price objective on Clariant in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 20 price objective on Clariant in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Clariant has a 1 year low of CHF 18.27 and a 1 year high of CHF 29.48.

Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based producer of specialty chemicals. It operates through four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics and Coatings. The Care Chemicals business area produces ingredients for laundry detergents, fabric softeners, disinfectants and dishwashing detergents, as well as plasticizers, de-icing fluids for aircrafts and runways, and special solvents.

