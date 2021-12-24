Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,977 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTXS. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,876 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,399 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $97.88 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $145.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.04.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The business had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

