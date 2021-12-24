Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Position Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,824 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,506,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,862,000 after buying an additional 5,208,964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,761,000 after buying an additional 4,494,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,566,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,906,660,000 after buying an additional 2,218,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,221,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,984,000 after buying an additional 894,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $51.54.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.