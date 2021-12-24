Citigroup Trims Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Target Price to $20.00

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mission Produce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mission Produce has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

AVO stock opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mission Produce will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $800,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $127,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,914 shares of company stock worth $970,216. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,136,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,265,000 after acquiring an additional 75,406 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Mission Produce during the second quarter valued at about $33,710,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 6.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,339,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after acquiring an additional 82,508 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,300,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 24,258 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 173.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after acquiring an additional 804,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.